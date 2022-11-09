Leonardo Schingaro was only 31 years old, the boy from Bari who on Monday died electrocuted by the hairdryer with which he was drying his hair

A very unpleasant and absolutely unpredictable episode took place in Bari on Monday evening. Leonardo Schingaro, a 31-year-old boy, lost his life in a domestic accident in his home. He was blown away by the hairdryer as soon as he got out of the shower.

Leonardo was great football fan. He supported Inter and often followed his favorite team away, despite his Bari being very far from Milan. He also practiced football, together with his friends at an amateur level.

Monday had spent the evening just doing this, one game among friends at the neighborhood pitch. After the match, the 31-year-old returned home and immediately entered shower.

When he got out of there he turned on the hairdryer to dry her hair and it was precisely at that moment that the irreparable happened. The tool, probably due to a short circuit or a malfunction, caused a electric shock which shocked the 31-year-old in a few moments, leaving him lifeless on the floor.

The rescuers 118 in a few minutes, but for him there was nothing to do.

The Carabinieri also reached Leonardo’s house and carried out all the reliefs of the case. Now they will try to understand what was the real cause of what happened.

Messages of condolence for Leonardo Schingaro

Leonardo Schingaro was loved and well liked by everyone a Japigia, the district of Bari where he was born and raised. Anger, amazement and disbelief are the feelings that pervade all those who knew him and who, unexpectedly, received this tragic news.

The web has filled up with messages of condolence for him. “How you made me laugh my friend“, Writes a friend of hers on Facebookwho then recalled many happy moments lived together: