In the United States, a new case of serious police brutality is causing great outrage. Bodycam footage released by Ohio State Police shows an officer shooting and killing a pregnant black woman. The family of the victim, 21-year-old Ta’kiya Young, speaks of a criminal act’ and denounces the ‘serious abuse of power’.
#Shock #wave #bodycam #images #show #agent #shoots #pregnant #black #woman
Hotel legend on the Côte d’Azur: Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc
JEvery ideal place also has a mantra inherent in it. But seldom can it be heard in such perfect form...
Leave a Reply