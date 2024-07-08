The world of football is watching what happens with the Moroccan players Salman Harraq and Abdellatif Akhrif, who disappeared at sea.

Authorities warn that the team’s footballers Ittihad Tangier, of the First Division of that country, are lost, after the yacht they were sailing on was swept away by a strong current.

Nothing is known

Anass Mrabet, Vice-president of the North African club, said that the incident occurred last Saturday, when several of the club members went to spend the day off at sea.

“Three players were already rescued on Saturday, while the investigation into missing Salman Harraq and Abdellatif Akhrif is ongoing,” said the Ittihad Tangier manager.

What is known is that the footballers were not wearing life jackets when they jumped off the small yacht to swim, according to the testimonies of the three players who were rescued.

Rumors

“Ittihad Tangier has been playing in the Moroccan top flight since 2015 and won the league title for the first and only time in its history in the 2017-18 season. However, it has struggled in the lower half of the Moroccan league table in recent years,” said Mundo Deportivo of Spain.

The club’s leaders are in a difficult situation because of what happened. Messages have been circulating on social media that the two players were found dead, but that is not true.

“We want to inform you that what is being said is not true. We ask that you refrain from sharing unconfirmed versions out of respect for their families,” the team said.