The Modi government has received a major setback on the proposed Agriculture Bills in Parliament. There is a split in the NDA on the agricultural bill. Union minister Harsimrat Kaur has resigned from the government in protest against the agricultural bills. Earlier in the Lok Sabha, Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal had warned against the bill and announced that Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal would resign from the government in protest against the bills related to agriculture. Explain that Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal was the sole representative of the Akali Dal in the Modi government.Harsimrat Kaur has given the resignation information via tweet. He has written in the tweet that I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the anti-farmer ordinances and the law. Proud to stand with the farmers as their daughter and sister.

The Akali Dal is the oldest ally of the BJP. During the discussion, Congress’s Ravneet Singh Bittu took a dig at the Shiromani Akali Dal and demanded to provide evidence that Harsimrat Kaur Badal opposed these bills. He said that if she does not resign in protest against the bill, it will be difficult for the Badal family to return to Punjab.

Speaking in Lok Sabha today, Sukhbir Singh Badal clearly stated that Shiromani Akali Dal strongly opposes this bill. Every bill, which is for the country, some parts of the country like it, in some parts it is not welcome, these three bills brought to the farmers are going to affect 20 lakh farmers of Punjab. 30 thousand jobseeds, 3 lakh mandi laborers, 20 lakh farm laborers are going to be affected by this.

Badal said we never took a turn

Sukhbir Badal said, “Shiromani Akali Dal is the party of farmers and she opposes these bills related to agriculture”. During the discussion in the lower house, he dismissed the Congress allegations, “The Shiromani Akali Dal never took a U-turn. Badal said, ‘We are partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). We told the government the sentiment of farmers, we raised this subject on every platform. We tried to allay the apprehensions of the farmers, but this did not happen.



Ordinance will ruin 50 years of austerity of farmers

Along with this, he said that the farmers of Punjab have contributed significantly to make the country self-reliant in the matter of food. Successive governments in Punjab worked hard to prepare agricultural infrastructure, but this ordinance would ruin their 50-year austerity. The Akali Dal leader said in the Lok Sabha, “I announce that Harsimrat Kaur will resign from the Badal government.”

In protest Other opposition parties including Congress

Apart from Congress in the Lok Sabha, other opposition parties have opposed the bill. Several opposition parties, including Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, termed the bills on agricultural produce and price assurance as ‘anti-farmer’, alleging in the Lok Sabha on Thursday that these bills will lead to hoarding, black marketing and industrialists and middlemen will benefit. Farmers will be devastated. At the same time, BJP said that it is becoming a law to create a self-reliant India, a self-reliant India, which will prove to be historic. These bills are important steps to improve the agriculture sector which will make the farmers strong and prosperous.