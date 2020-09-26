The Shiromani Akali Dal, which is angry about the farmers bill, has broken its ties with the NDA. The resentment between the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP came to light when the Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal had already resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the Kisan Bill. Singh Badal has taken a meeting with the core committee of the party. Many prominent officials of the party were also present in this meeting.

Let us know that Harsimrat Kaur Badal, leader of Shiromani Akali Dal and Food Processing Industries Minister, resigned from the Union Cabinet on Thursday last week in protest against two bills related to agriculture introduced in Parliament. Harsimrat Kaur Badal was the sole representative of the Akali Dal in the Modi government and the Akali Dal was also the oldest ally of the BJP. But now Shiromani Akali Dal has announced to break ties with NDS. With this, the 22-year-old relationship with the NDA has broken down.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to pull out of BJP-led NDA alliance because of the center’s stubborn refusal to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect marketing of farmers crops on MSP & its continued insensitivity to Punjabi & Sikh issues: SAD pic.twitter.com/lC3xHczDm2 – ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

Harsimrat Kaur had tweeted, saying, I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the anti-farmer ordinances and Bills. He is proud to stand with her as a daughter and sister of farmers.

Strongly opposing the bill, Sukhbir had said that the farmers of Punjab have made significant contribution to make the country self-reliant in the matter of food. The Akali Dal leader had said in the Lok Sabha, “I want to make an announcement that our minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from the cabinet.” Sukhbir dismissed allegations that his party had initially supported these ordinances.

The leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), while meeting President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, have requested not to approve the recently passed Houses of Agriculture bills. These bills related to farmers have also passed from Rajya Sabha on Sunday after Lok Sabha. The SAD has described these bills as ‘anti-farmer’.