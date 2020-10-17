Shyam Singh Rana, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Radaur in Haryana, left the BJP on Saturday and joined the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

Rana joined INLD along with his supporters in the presence of INLD supremo and former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, party general secretary Abhay Chautala, state president Nafe Singh Rathi. Speaking to reporters on the occasion, he said that he will now try to serve the people of Radaur more and more through INLD. He claimed that INLD is the farmer friendly party. He called the agricultural reform law of the Central Government against the interests of farmers.

Shyam Singh Rana had earlier resigned from BJP on September 30, supporting the farmers’ agitation against the agrarian reform laws of the Center. He remained in the BJP from 2007 to 2020.

In 2009, he contested from Radaur on a BJP ticket and lost, but in the 2014 assembly elections he won elections on a BJP ticket and was the party’s chief parliamentary secretary. In the 2019 assembly elections, the party cut his ticket and gave it to Karn Dev Kamboj, but he lost the election. After the defeat of Kamboj, Rana was also accused of instigation in the party.