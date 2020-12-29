Mansukh Vasava, MP from Bharuch in Gujarat, home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has sent his resignation to Gujarat BJP President CR Patil. According to the information available, Vasava will also resign from Lok Sabha membership.

In a letter to Gujarat BJP President CR Patil, Vasava said, “I am resigning because my mistakes do not harm the party.”