Family members of (former) residents of the Cleijenborch care center in Colijnsplaat are full of questions. On Tuesday it was announced that several clients had died under suspicious circumstances. “I’m now going to think about whether something happened to my mother.”
Eldridge Pentury, Cornelleke Block
