20.50 on 12 July 1998. In a handful of minutes the eagerly awaited final of the France-Brazil World Cup will take place. The speaker of the Stade de France in the heart of Paris scans the formations and the most awaited player – but also the one by far the most feared by the home fans – is not on the starting list: Luis Nazario de Lima, aka Ronaldo the Phenomenon a ten minutes into the most important match of his career, at least up to that moment, he is unable to take the field. And he himself explained the reason some time later: “That day I almost died”. In the new episode of the DidìVavàPelè – Storie Mondiali series we talk about the alien Ronaldo the Phenomenon and, in particular, the illness that struck him a few hours before the start of the World Cup final. An event still shrouded in mystery today and which profoundly changed both that match and the career of the Brazilian champion.



