The Frenchman’s season ended due to an injury and the midfielder wanted to thank everyone for their support: “This experience will make me better, I owe it to my club and to those who have helped me in these difficult months”

Paul Pogba breaks the silence, after the umpteenth stop that definitively closed the first (unfortunate) season of his return to Juventus. The Frenchman posted a video on his channels: “Hello everyone, I think it’s the right time to talk after this long period of silence. First of all, let me summarize my season, a very very complicated year, with problems with football and on the pitch. As you know, in terms of experience on the field, it was really difficult for me and what happened.”

stay positive — Pogba speaks with an open heart to the Juventus fans who welcomed him back with great enthusiasm last summer: “It was tough, especially mentally. I tried to take refuge in what I love, which is playing football, working on the pitch, but this wasn’t possible, because physically I had a lot of bad luck. Now I just have to be patient. But already today mentally it’s much better. Meanwhile thank God, everything is fine, let’s try to stay positive, have faith. Thanks also to you, fans, thanks to the stadium, to the club, which have always supported and accompanied me. It is thanks to you that I am able to keep my spirits up, you push me to return as soon as possible, to the best of my possibilities”. See also Tolima retaliated against Cali in their first duel after the December final

go back to the top — However, the Juve number 10 does not give up, and is already relaunching for next season: “This year has been a year not to be forgotten, in which I learned a lot, I gained a lot of experience thanks to everything that happened and I think I will it will help you come back even stronger. Thank you all so much for your support. Mentally and physically I will do my best to get back on top, get back on the field to help my team, club, and win titles, because that’s why I’m back. Here, just to tell you that I won’t give up, I won’t give up. I will give my best, thanks again to everyone”.

