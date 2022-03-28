The protocol includes a guide so that professors and teachers know what to do in cases of self-injury among their students
The ministries of Health, Social Policy and Education have pooled resources and efforts to draw up a shock plan that aims to provide a better response to the mental health emergency that adolescents, young people and children have been experiencing since the start of the pandemic. The device is based on two measures: the best coordination between
Already a subscriber? Log in
#Shock #plan #improve #mental #health #classrooms #training #teachers
Leave a Reply