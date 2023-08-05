There is strong commotion in the country for the murder on a Thai island of a 44-year-old Colombian plastic surgeon, whom the authorities of that nation identified as Edwin Arrieta Arteaga.

As reported by the police on Saturday, the events occurred on the popular Thai tourist island of Koh Pha Ngan. A Spanish man has already confessed to having murdered and dismembered the body of the Colombian.

The discovery of the doctor’s body

Koh Phangan police explained that Daniel Sancho, 29, He went to the police station on Thursday night to report the disappearance of his friend, a Colombian surgeon who supposedly arrived on the island a day earlier.

A garbage collector had discovered the same Thursday parts of a body hidden in a bag of fertilizers dumped in a dump on the tourist island, which prompted the police to begin investigating a possible murder.

During a new search at the same dump on Friday, more human remains were found, including a bag containing two parts of lower limbs, along with a T-shirt and shorts, local media reported.

Following the discoveries of the body, the police decided to question Daniel Sancho, a Spanish citizen, as a suspect on Friday. after noticing that he showed cuts and scratches on his body when he had gone to the police station to report the disappearance.

Likewise, other sources added that the Spanish citizen was captured by the security cameras earlier this week buying knives, a saw and garbage bags, and that they have searched his accommodation on the island located in the Gulf of

Thailand and known for its full moon parties.

What is known about the alleged perpetrator

According to the Bangkok Post, citing sources of the investigation, the two men knew each other previously and had arranged to travel and meet in Koh Phangan, where the victim had reserved a room in a hotel from July 31 to August 3.

YoImages from island security cameras collected by local media show the two on a motorcycle on August 2.

And this Saturday, police sources told AFP that Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 29, who arrived in Thailand on July 31 as a tourist, confessed to the murder.

“He admitted it,” Panya Niratimanon, the Koh Pha Ngan police chief, told AFP, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

“The victim and the suspect knew each other before they came to Thailand, and their dubious activities indicate that they may have murdered the victim,” Panya said.

The victim and the suspect knew each other before coming to Thailand

The suspect works as a chef and is the son of well-known Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, according to news reports.

Thailand is a relatively safe country, where violent crime is rare. Koh Pha Ngan is famous for its white sandy beaches and attracts thousands of backpackers to its wild ‘full moon’ parties.

In 2014, another resort island, Koh Tao, was the scene of the murder of two young British backpackers. Two Burmese nationals are serving life sentences for these events, but human rights groups have accused the Thai authorities of using the men as scapegoats.

Edwin Arrieta Arteaga was a plastic and reconstructive surgeon who carried out his work in Montería, according to local media.

Mayor Carlos Ordosgoitia lamented the murder of the doctor through his social networks. “Edwin’s departure hurts our souls. Great human being, friend and excellent professional. Our most sincere condolences and a big hug to all his family. RIP,” she wrote on her Twitter account.

