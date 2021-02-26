At least 317 girls were missing this Friday after the attack by hundreds of armed men on a school in northwest Nigeria, where the massive kidnappings of students multiply.

Local authorities confirmed to the press the attack on the Jangebe school, in the state of Zamfara, and the kidnapping of the female students.

“They came to the school with vehicles, then they forced some of the girls to go with them,” said Sulaiman Tunau Anka, a spokesman for the local government.

Hours later, a police spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, said that a total of 317 young people were abducted and that A “heavily armed” security forces team was dispatched to the place where the victims were taken.

In principle, no group claimed responsibility for the attack and kidnapping of adolescent girls, although this type of crime is not new in that African country.

Parents of students from the attacked school in Jangede, Nigeria’s Zamfara state, arrive at the scene after the kidnapping of more than 300 female students in an armed attack. Photo: AFP

The government reacted firmly and assured that “it will not give in to blackmail.”

“This administration will not give in to the blackmail of bandits who target innocent students in the expectation of huge ransoms,” Nigerian President Muhamadu Buhari said in a statement.

Shortly before, the commissioner for Internal Security and Security of Zamfara, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, had confirmed the event in statements to the Nigerian agency NAN and had pointed out that the assault had been perpetrated by hundreds of armed people.

“I can confirm that, sadly, we have received the information about the kidnapping of students from the Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe and right now I am on my way to school,” he said, according to the Vanguard newspaper.

A school worker recounted that “hundreds of armed men invaded the city” and “fired sporadically into the air to scare residents before heading to the school.”

“After taking most of the students, we rounded up those who have escaped or hid from the bandits and conducted a census in which we have counted 54 students. We are still looking to see if we can find more.” detailed.

The attackers would have arrived at the school after attacking an Army checkpoint in the area, according to the PM News Nigeria news portal, although until this Friday there was no information on victims.

One of the dormitories of the school attacked at dawn this Friday in Nigeria, deserted after the kidnapping of the students. Photo: AFP

Condemnation of the UN and Unicef

The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, demanded this Friday the immediate release of the more than 300 students kidnapped in Nigeria, according to its spokesperson.

“The secretary general condemns (the kidnapping) in the strongest possible terms and demands his immediate and unconditional release,” Stephane Dujarric told a news conference.

The UN Children’s Fund spoke in the same vein. The representative of Unicef ​​in the African country, Peter Hawkins, pointed out that the organization is “angry” and “saddened” by the “brutal attack”, which it called a “serious violation of the rights of children” and “horrible experience for your mental health and well-being. “

“We strongly condemn the attack and call on those responsible to release the girls immediately and that the government take steps to ensure their safe release and the safety of all other school children in Nigeria,” it said in a statement.

“Children should feel safe at home and at school all the time, and parents should not have to worry about the safety of their children when they send them to school in the morning,” he lamented.

At the same time, it has recognized the efforts made by the Nigerian government to ensure that the kidnapped girls are released, while calling on the authorities to guarantee the “security” of schools in the African country.

For its part, the non-governmental organization Save the Children condemned what happened and said that “sadly, it is only the latest in a series of kidnappings in the region.” “Over the past few months, hundreds of children in Nigeria have undergone the trauma of being abducted by armed groups,” he added.

Attack and kidnapping at another school

The incident takes place a week after 42 people – 27 students and 15 staff members and their families – were abducted in an attack on a school in the Nigerian state of Niger (west) and three months after the kidnapping of hundreds of students. from a school in the state of Katsina (north).

All of them were released after a negotiation process.

These attacks brought to mind the abduction in April 2014 of 276 girls from a school in Chibok, Borno state, of which 112 still remain unaccounted for and 164 were released.

The kidnapping sparked a wave of convictions, not only at the national level, but also internationally, and spawned a movement, #BringBackOurGirls, which continues to this day and which supports the families of the victims.

Source: DPA, AFP and EFE

