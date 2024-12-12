The unexpected death of Rubén Claudio del Palacio González, head of the local Police of the Toledo municipality of Yeles, has caused a great shock among citizens and agents of the security forces who knew him. “You leave an indelible mark”, “A hero is gone” or “You did your job like no one else”are some of the messages of affection and appreciation with which they have said goodbye to this 37-year-old public servant, who leaves behind a wife and a 4-year-old daughter.

His death by suicide occurred on Tuesday in Illescas, where he lived with his family, and the Yeles City Council has published a message of condolences on its Facebook page: “He will always be remembered with respect and admiration for his work and involvement in the service of our town. “His commitment and professionalism leave an indelible mark on everyone who knew him both personally and professionally.”

For Ángel Muñoz, head of the local Borox Police, he was “a pioneer” in Castilla-La Mancha: for example, in implementing the Taser gun, in doing drug tests with his dog Billy or in the use of drones. “It was very valid,” highlights the officer, Asturian by birth, who will be buried this Thursday in Oviedo.

“He was a very nice and committed kid”highlights Luciano García, head of the local Police of Torrijos, where Rubén did his internship as an officer. He later went to the offices on more than one occasion “to see if he could take some notes that would help him put it into practice at Yeles.”









Ángel Luis Mazuecos, a local police officer in Alcázar de San Juan, had a long emotional and working relationship with Rubén, with whom he worked in Yeles when the holidays arrived. «Very professional and very methodical, he was very well prepared»he says about him.

His humanity also stands out: «Very good person, who empathized with everyone. The kind that would open their doors to you as soon as they met you; very good friend of his friends. It filled me a lot and its loss has hurt me.», emphasizes the Alcázar officer.

The head of the local Yeles Police was precisely the substitute president of Ángel Luis in the local police competitions in Herencia, where this Friday the last test will be held and a minute of silence will be kept in his memory. “For me, he deserved everything,” praises his colleague.

Rubén del Palacio, at the Columbus Day distillate in New York on October 12, 2019



In addition to “disloyalty at work and very harsh comments towards him” that “damaged him a lot,” they agree that it affected him extremely the recent death of Juanma, a police assistant in Yeles who was a fundamental pillar for Rubén. “I was very attached to him,” says Ángel Luis, who remembers an intervention by his partner years ago that “left a significant mark on him, because he was a person who cared about everything”: Rubén could not prevent a detainee from committing suicide in front of him. he.

It also comes to light their parade on October 12, 2019, Columbus Day, along 5th Avenue in New York with other 30 agents from Spain, also representing Castilla-La Mancha and Yeles. “From that visit, Rubén took out keychains or t-shirts with the JPLY logo (the initials of the Yeles Local Police Headquarters), which is like a brand of his,” says a colleague proudly. In addition, the town’s police cars are labeled with the motto ‘To protect and to serve’.

«He was a guy who lived for the police, to help the citizen. His vocation for public service was above all and part of this has taken his life. Because he took away many hours from being with his wife and daughter. “He was a charming person,” summarizes Ángel Luis.