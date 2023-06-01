An unfortunate event has shocked the world after it was revealed that at least 50 children, Twenty babies between them had died at the state orphanage, known as MyGoma, in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan.

According to local media, the unfortunate figure occurred due to the conflict that the country is experiencing today, since Due to the lack of personnel, the minors died of hunger and fever.

Terrifying figures

They needed to be fed every three hours. There was nobody there

According to the news agency Reuters, deaths have increased daily progressively since the conflict broke out in Sudan. In fact, on May 26, 13 babies died.

“They needed to be fed every three hours. There was no one there,” Abdullah, a doctor at the orphanage, told the Reuters news agency.

And I add: “We tried to administer intravenous therapy, but most of the time we could not rescue the children”.

It has been terrifying. It is very painful

“It’s been terrifying,” Abdullah said. “It is very painful”.

According to the aforementioned news agency, “a senior orphanage official confirmed those figures and a surgeon who volunteered at the facility during the war said there were at least several dozen orphan deaths.

The causes of deaths



After the alarming figures, Reuters He had access to some death certificates to find out the root of the multiple deaths.

According to reports, causes of death were due to understaffing, fever, malnutrition or sepsis.

🇸🇩 | Horror in Sudan for the death of more than 50 children, in an orphanage in the capital Khartoum. Since the clashes broke out, between the army loyal to the military junta and the RAF dissidents, the minors have suffered from malnutrition and diseases due to neglect of the… pic.twitter.com/mFa4no40rp – World in Conflict 🌎 (@MundoEConflicto) June 1, 2023

