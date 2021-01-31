The death of the influencer Liliane amorim after liposuction surgery shocks Brazil. The young woman from 26 years She was hospitalized for a week in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Amorim had undergone liposuction last January 9, but after six days complications began and he was admitted to a hospital. Her situation worsened and she had to be transferred to the ICU area, where after seven days she died.

The young woman’s relatives They accuse the surgeon of negligence and malpractice who operated it, reports the UOL portal.

The influencer died days after liposuction. The surgeon would have pierced his intestine. Photo: Instagram

According to what was said by the family lawyer, Débora Helen Santos Araújo, the surgeon would have perforated the patient’s intestine during liposuction, which led to a generalized infection that ended up causing her death.

According to the complaint, during the six days after surgery and before admission, Liliane he complained of “a lot of pain”.

Apparently, the doctor ignored the complaints and “only prescribed palliative and analgesic drugs.”

“It was a very serious mistake. In addition to the malpractice in the surgery, there was negligence in the postoperative period. (The doctor) did not pay attention to his complaints of a lot of pain and discomfort,” the lawyer lists local media.

The surgeon’s word

Through his legal advisers, surgeon Benjamin Alencar stated that the cosmetic procedure performed on Liliane Amorim “was performed in a referral hospital, suitable for the act, strictly complying with all regulatory and legal requirements“.

“All technical standards for the performance of surgical and postoperative procedures were fully met, in accordance with the guidelines of the Federal Council of Medicine, the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery and the lex artis for the practice of surgery,” said Alencar, quoted by G1 as reproduced Sputnik.

Amorim shared content on his Instagram account about travel, fashion and beauty.

The influencer left a 6 year old son, whose father is the author of the complaint against the professional who operated on her in the operating room.

Brazil shocked

The death of Liliane Amorim generated great debate on social networks and in the media about the trivialization of plastic surgeries in the country.

Amorim was just 26 when he died and shook Brazil. Photo: Instagram

Many famous Brazilian bloggers warned about the danger of unnecessary plastic surgeries and the search for the ideal of feminine beauty.

Thaynara OG, who has more than 4.4 million followers on Instagram and at age 28 is an ambassador for UNICEF, shared that she went through a similar experience in early 2020.

She revealed that she was hospitalized for several days in intensive care after liposuction and almost lost her life.

Different looks that Amorim showed on his account on the networks. Photos: Instagram

Brazil occupies the first place worldwide in the ranking of cosmetic surgical procedures, with 13.1% of the global total according to figures from the International Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS).

Liposuction is the second most performed plastic surgery in the country, behind only breast augmentation.