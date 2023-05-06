angie valbuenaformer player of the Fortaleza, La Equidad and Millonarios teams in the Women’s League, died tragically this Friday, at the age of 32, leaving a great void in national football.

The first versions speak of Valbuena dying in a traffic accident, on the road between Tunja and Paipa, in the department of Boyacá.

The player participated in the first five editions of the Women’s League. In 2017 she acted for Fortaleza, the following year she went to La Equidad, where he was in three seasons, and in 2021 he reinforced Millionaires.

mourning in sport

The news shocked the national sport. Especially to the teams Angie played on. Millionaires was one of the first to regret what happened.



“Millonarios FC regrets the passing of our former player Angie Valbuena. We raise prayers for her soul and send strength to her family and friends. RIP“says the blue club.

The Colombian Football Federation also spoke. “The Colombian Football Federation, its Executive Committee and the coaching staff of the Colombian National Team regret the death of the player Angie Valbuena, who was part of the @FCFSeleccionCol de Futsal and several national football clubs in the Women’s League. From Colombian football, we express our condolences to family, friends and relatives. RIP”.

Other Colombian soccer teams joined this chain of solidarity messages with Angie’s family.

América de Cali deeply regrets the death of the Bogota player Angie Valbuena. All our solidarity for his family in these hard times. pic.twitter.com/7hjDFH1fgu — America de Cali Female (@AmericaCaliFem) May 6, 2023

We deeply regret the departure of Angie Valbuena, wishing that her family and friends find comfort and comfort their hearts by persevering in the love that her passing sowed in all of us. CEIF Fortress pic.twitter.com/dmTogk6OnC — CEIF Fortress (blue chulito) (@FortalezaCEIF) May 6, 2023

Indeportes Boyacá also spoke out, since Angie was part of the sports training schools.

“The House of Sport in Boyacá, led by Luis Alberto Neira, deeply regrets the death of Angie Catalina Valbuena Rojas, who was part of the Indeportes Sports Training Schools program,” it said in a statement.

#Release | The House of Sport in Boyacá, led by Luis Alberto Neira, deeply regrets the death of Angie Catalina Valbuena Rojas, who was part of the Indeportes Sports Training Schools program. pic.twitter.com/nEeV6YXeG6 – Indeportes Boyacá (@Indeportesboy) May 6, 2023

Valbuena managed to play 40 professional matches, 9 with Fortaleza, 23 with La Equidad and 8 with Millonarios. He scored two goals, one with the Insurers and one with the Blues.

