A Chinese trapeze artist died after falling into the void during a performance that took place last Saturday, but was only released on Monday. The incident occurred during a live show in the city of Suzhou, in the central province of Anhui. Images of the tragedy circulated on social networks.

According to the BBC, the gymnast -identified by the surname Sun- and her partner- known by the nickname Suzhou- they used to perform stunts at high altitude and without safety measures –belts or harnesses for example – that contained them. The latter because they said they looked “better aesthetically”.

In one of the shows that they gave days ago, as the videos show, Suzhou took her partner by the waist and they were raised with the help of a crane. At the moment when the woman had to let go of the acrobat’s torso and hold on to his feet, Sun missed the move and fell from a significant height.

Both recordings allow viewers to be heard screaming at the moment in which the mistake is made. The event was immediately cancelled.

A young trapeze artist dies who fell into the void from a height of 9 meters during a show, the tragic event took place in the city of Suzhou, in China, the gymnast Sun and her partner known for Suzhou used to perform acrobatics at high altitude and without measures of security. pic.twitter.com/iPtCju9wdR — Chapoisat (@ChapoisatMoises) April 18, 2023

Minutes after the accident, she was taken to a nearby hospital unit. However, she consigned the British media, the efforts of the doctors to save her life were in vain and the trapeze artist died shortly after admission. In this way, Sun leaves her husband her widower and two children.

Debate in China over low security in the industry

The images caused a great impact in the Asian country and led users on social networks, media and even the Chinese government itself to recognize that this industry entails high levels of risk for which there are not really many security measures.

While the local authorities carry out a thorough investigation – with the intention of obtaining greater precision about what happened-, the Department of Culture and Tourism confessed that the couple of acrobats did not have the necessary approval to proceed with the act in the first place.

“Anhui Yaxi Performing Art Media Company will be treated accordingly,” they held.

Another of the realities of the sector, analyzes the BBC, is that the decision precisely not to take security measures during the shows is largely due to the possibility of making “more money” tol Executing presentations and/or more risky acts or that tempt death.

