A couple of days after Thanksgiving dinner, 5-year-old girl Jalina “Lina” Anglin died in Aburndale, Floridaafter a police truck responding to an emergency crashed into his mother’s car at the intersection of Highway 92 and Havendale Boulevard.

The fatal accident occurred on Saturday night, November 25. Lina had celebrated Thanksgiving with her father Daniel Harrell, her siblings and her stepmother, Cheyenne Larkin, reported WFLA. After a couple of days, her mother picked her up to take her home.

“I gave him his last bath. I dressed her. She came in and told me goodbye and that she loved me,” Cheyenne said. “She said goodbye to everyone and left, and then, like 10 minutes later, her mom called me screaming”said Lina’s father, who is shocked by the loss of his daughter.

Little Lina, 5 years old, had spent the last few days happy, playing with his brothers and enjoying the family reunion. When her mother picked her up at Winter Heaven she was in good spirits and happy. It was while they were driving home that a police truck hit the car they were traveling in.

Lina’s mother stopped at a red light at the intersection of Highway 92 and Havendale Boulevard. When the signal turned green, they moved forward. According to authorities, the girl’s mother heard sirens, but she kept going when another car moved. At that moment his car was hit by a police vehicle that was on the way to respond to an incident.

An investigation will be carried out into the death of Lina Anglin



Sergeant Danny Swan, who was driving the official vehicle, was unharmed. Lina’s mother suffered a broken wrist; and, The minor, who was sitting in the back seat, died at the hospital. The family says the girl was wearing a seat belt, although Polk County authorities are conducting an investigation.

The car in which the minor was traveling was hit by a police truck. Photo: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Lina’s father revealed that he saw her body and that she had burn marks from the seat belt. “Your mother is not that irresponsible. She is a perfect mother. She took care of Lina the best she could,” said Daniel Harrell.

“Sergeant Swan is devastated. Even though he was within his rights to go through the red light to go to the emergency, this does not make it better for him or for the family of the girl who died,” said Sheriff Grady Judd in an interview with WESH.

“This is terrible. “It’s tragic and should never have happened,” said Daniel Harrell’s partner. “His birthday is coming up, it’s in January. He was supposed to be six years old. Christmas is around the corner. I still have gifts under the tree with her name on it,” revealed the girl’s stepmother, who also stated that the family will never be the same without Lina, who was a bright, playful, princess-loving girl.