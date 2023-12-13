Due to the significant flow of migrants that has been registered in USA In the last year, authorities in various states decided to open temporary shelters in places such as hotels. And this week it was announced that In one of those spaces set up in New York, an eleven-year-old minor was found dead.

The events took place at the Stratford Arms Hotel on the Upper West Side, Manhattan. The minor's body was found last Monday around 5 PM in the main lobby of the place. According to the police report, he was taken to the hospital, but despite medical efforts they could not save his life.

Media like Telemundo They approached the place to try to find out what had happened and interviewed some of the residents. The witnesses shared that they had seen the child in the dining room and highlighted the absence of the parents.

New York police believe the boy committed suicide

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told the outlet West Side Rag that The authorities do not suspect any type of crime and believe it was a suicide, therefore no arrests have been made in this case.

Even, The city's mayor, Eric Adams, confirmed that the unfortunate incident is being investigated under the theory that the minor took his own life.. However, the police are waiting for the results of the autopsy to find out the causes of the child's death. So far there are no further details about the identity of the immigrant or the course of the investigation.

The event has caused shock among immigrants among other reasons because it is known that there are security guards on each of the floors all the time.