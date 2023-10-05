The shooting execution of three doctors in Rio de Janeiro, including the brother of a left-wing federal representative, shook Brazilian politics and sowed a sea of ​​suspicion about the motivation for this “barbaric” crime in a city accustomed to violence.

The attack occurred last morning at a beach post located on the edge of Barra Tijuca, in the western area of ​​Rio, and has provoked the condemnation of numerous political leaders from across the ideological spectrum, including President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Among the fatalities is Diego Ralf Bomfim, 35 years old, brother of the federal deputy Sâmia Bomfim and brother-in-law of the also deputy Glauber Braga, both from the Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL, left).

Also deceased were Marcos de Andrade, director of the Institute of Orthopedics and Traumatology of the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP), and Perseu Ribeiro Almeida, orthopedist and traumatologist specialized in foot and ankle surgeries. .

In addition, a fourth doctor was injured and remains admitted to a hospital.

All of them came from São Paulo and had traveled to Rio de Janeiro to attend an international orthopedic congress.

The questions raised by the murder

According to security camera images, The four of them shared a table at a beach stall in front of the hotel where they were staying, when a group of gunmen got out of a white vehicle and fired at least twenty shots at them.

The suspects immediately returned to the car and left the scene. The Police opened an investigation to clarify the authorship and motivation of this triple homicide which has caused a great impact in the local press and about which countless questions have arisen.

Brazilian military police patrol around the prison.

The main line of research evaluates the hypothesis of an “execution”as the suspects opened fire and left the area without taking anything with them.

The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, also hinted, without offering details, the possibility that it was a politically biased crime.to which he ordered the Federal Police to closely monitor the case.

“Given the hypothesis of a relationship with the actions of two federal parliamentarians, I ordered the Federal Police to continue the investigations into the execution of the doctors in Rio,” he announced on his social networks.

The Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, accompanied by the Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino, signs a decree that regulates the use of weapons by civilians in Brasilia,

In another unusual move, Dino sent the number two in the Ministry of Justice, Ricardo Cappelli, to Rio to address the event with the leadership of the Federal Police and the regional government.

The capital of Fluminense, which historically suffers high rates of violence in the midst of conflicts between drug traffickers and paramilitary groups, It was the scene of a murder of proven political motivation in March 2018when councilor Marielle Franco was shot with her driver.

Even today the identity of the intellectual authors of Franco’s death is unknown.

Political sectors reject the homicide

The world of politics expressed its unanimous condemnation of this crime described as “barbaric” and filled social networks with messages of condolences towards the disputed Sâmia Bomfim and her partner Glauber Braga.

President Lula, who is recovering from hip surgery, stated that he received “with great sadness and indignation the news of the execution” of the three doctors.

Many of the ministers of his Government reacted along the same lines and asked to identify those responsible quickly. “This brutal crime must be rigorously investigated and those responsible identified and punished,” said the head of Health, Nísia Trindade, on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

The Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, sister of the deceased Marielle, also expressed solidarity with the two affected deputies: “I know the pain of these relatives.” For his part, the president of the National Congress, Senator Rodrigo Pacheco also insisted on the “imperative” need to elucidate the motivation for this “terrible case.”

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, also joined this request and described the murders as “cowardly.”

EFE