Shock over teenager who beat his grandmother to death for money

The city of La Plata, Argentina, is shocked by a violent event that led to the death of a 72-year-old grandmother. It is believed that the person responsible was his grandson, a Teen who is currently detained.

The 16 year old Initially, he sent a message to the family group via WhatsApp arguing that a group of criminals had broken into the house of María Irma Rosa, but it was later determined that he had committed the act.

The authorities attended the home after the boy had said that his grandmother asked him to go to some relatives with his cell phone after the robbery to alert them of what had happened.

When the Police arrived, the robbery scene was more of a violent scene, where they found María Irma under the bed with blows to the head and blood all around. The woman was already without vital signs.

One of the main tests to determine that it had not been a robbery was that the authorities saw that there was a shoe print in one of the blood stains in the old woman’s room, for this reason they included the young man in the investigation.

According to the Argentine newspaper ‘El Día’, The first hypothesis suggests that the minor asked his grandmother for money and, not having a favorable response, hit her until she ended her life.

The boy lived with his grandmother since the parents are serving sentences in jail, the mother for homicide and the father for qualified robbery.

At the moment, the results of the autopsy are awaited to fully organize this crime.

