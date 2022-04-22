In the United States, a six-year-old girl brought a bottle of tequila to the Grand River nursery in Michigan. The minor shared a José Cuervo rosé Margarita bottle of individual size, which had striking drawings for children and has a value of 13 dollars (50 thousand Colombian pesos).

According to the testimony of the minors, the little girl shared the tequila with her classmates as if it were juice, serving the content in paper cups and all the children drank several sips.

The teachers became aware of the situation when they saw the children with symptoms of drunkenness.: They were dizzy and talked a little confused. For this reason, they decided to call the parents and the poison control center.

“The girl poured into her cup and drank it. She told her classmate what she was and she told the teacher that she had liquor in the cup and the teacher made a mocking face, ”said Dominique Zanders, mother of a minor, to the television network ‘Fox 10’.

Another parent, Alexis Smith, commented: “I had a little chat with my daughter, nothing big, and she said the girl knew it was booze.”

According to what the children told their parents, the minor always knew the contents of the bottle. Nevertheless, They do not explain how this situation could have happened and ask that an investigation be opened and their parents be punished.

At the school they issued a statement talking about what had happened: “While we try to monitor everything that our students bring to school, that is simply not possible.”

They further added: “It is unfortunate that these types of adult beverages can easily be mistaken for kid-friendly beverages.”

Risks of drinking alcohol in minors

According to a guide from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), young people who drink alcohol often experience: memory problems, changes in brain development, growth arrest and sexual development.

However, it also leads to social problems such as: high school absences or lower grades, arrest for driving or physically hurting someone while drunk, unwanted sexual activity, among others. Therefore, it is dangerous and it is not allowed for minors to drink alcohol.

