Red Bull in total crisis

“If we work well we can aim for Q3.” Max Verstappen he made this alarming statement on the eve of the Singapore weekend and indeed at the end of FP2, getting through to Q3 this afternoon in Qualifying would already be a good result (a year ago he was excluded by Liam Lawson). Verstappen finished more than a second behind the Norris-Leclerc duo and even in terms of race pace he was not convincing, indeed.

“We had the same pace as Colapinto who is in his third race in F1 – the words of Helmut Marko to the microphones of Sky Sports Germany – nothing was working on Verstappen’s car, we have to try something drastic. He was slipping on both the soft and hard tyres, we have problems with grip and balance”.

A disaster in short, not surprising in light of what happened a year ago in Marina Bay. Back then, Red Bull won everywhere, now they haven’t scored in seven races. The crisis, therefore, thanks to the growth of their opponents, can only be deeper.