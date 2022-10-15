Milan – The postal police of Milan and Rome have arrested, in the past few hours, a thirty-three year old from Rome for aggravated sexual violence against his daughter not even 2 years old. The man – 33 years old – is also accused of detention, production and transfer of child pornography material, in addition to the solicitation of minors.

The arrest took place at the end of a home and computer search carried out by the Milanese investigators with the support of the National Center for the fight against online child pornography (Cncpo) of the Rome Postal and Communications Police Service. The search and arrest of the man represented the culmination of a complex and lightning-fast operation of the judicial police, coordinated by the Republic at the Court of Milan.

According to what the police said in a statement, the abuses, «I resumed with an iPhone, were made by the man inside the home against his daughter who has not yet turned two years old ”. Photos and videos “were then sent to the patrons of an international pedophile community online”.

When they started the investigation, the postal police investigators had no lead other than themselves illicit published files and a fictional nickname behind which the dangerous criminal was hiding. A frenetic investigative activity then began, during which the women and men of the Milan Compartment fielded all the technological tools at their disposal, in a real race against time to save the little victim from the ogre. .

The turning point in the investigation took place after about twenty hours of incessant activity: an ad hoc IT tool was created which allowed to overcome the wall of anonymity behind which the 33-year-old Roman had barricaded himself, resulting from subsequent investigations, the child’s father. The data collected during the computer search, the police said, also revealed “a sexual solicitation that the suspect was conducting against a fifteen-year-old boy”.

In addition to the original files recorded during the abuse and the smartphone used for filming, the accounts used to send and request child pornography material and to talk to his young victims. All the material was seized, while the suspect was taken to the Roman prison of Regina Coeli. “Both the policemen and the magistrates who worked for the resolution of the case were particularly struck by the gravity of the conduct and the inhuman nature of the crimes committed by the parent-ogre – observes the police – it had never happened, up to that moment, to ascertain, in a single criminal case, all the possible crimes provided for by the Criminal Code regarding the exploitation of minors for the production of pornographic material “.