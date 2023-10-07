Serious injury for the English defender in the match between Fulham and Sheffield: the 1988 born player was taken to hospital

Very ugly images coming from England. In the challenge between Fulham And Sheffield Unitedvalid for the eighth day of the Premier League championship, Chris Basham suffered a serious injury. The defender of the guests, who lost the match by 3 goals to 1, was forced off the pitch in the 35th minute. The 1988 born player was promptly taken to hospital.

Shock injury — In the first half, Chris Basham he had moved to the back to cross. After hitting the ball, the Englishman had a bad impact on the pitch, which caused a serious problem in his right ankle. The health workers, who promptly intervened to provide first aid, had to resort to the oxygen tank. Chris Basham was transported to hospital. His career is at risk.

