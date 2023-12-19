The NBA and sports around the world are in mourning, after learning of the death of one of their stars, Eric Montross, who became known in basketball in the University of North Carolina.

Montross died on Sunday at the age of 52 at his home in Chapel Hill due to cancer, as confirmed by his own family.

The pivot stood out in basketball when he provided his services to the legendary Dean Smith in the North Carolina Tar Heels between 1990 and 1994.

With them he won the 1993 title and was also chosen in the best team in the championship that season, something that everyone remembers.

He was chosen as number 9 in the NBA draft in 1994 and went to play in the Boston Celticsn, then went on to Dallas Mavericks played with New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.

Once his career ended, he played 465 regular league games and 16 games in the Playoffs.

“His family is grateful for the tremendous support and truly overwhelming love expressed by so many people as he fought with his trademark determination and greatness,” his family said in a statement.

He added: “To know Eric was to be his friend, and the family knows that the repercussions of the generous and thoughtful way he lived his life will continue in the lives of many people he touched with his deep and sincere kindness.”

