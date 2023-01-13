Shock in Trento: a decomposing body found in the woods

On 11 January, in Trento, a hiker made a terrible discovery on Monte Vignola. In fact, in the woods above Avio he found a decomposing body, immediately sounding the alarm.

When the rescuers arrived, they realized that it was the body of a man. The state of decomposition of the corpse was due to exposure to the elements and wild animals. The hypothesis is that he died a couple of months ago. Probably, it is a hiker who perhaps fell off a cliff.

At the moment there are still no elements for identifying the body, on which no documents have been found. The carabinieri are carrying out checks on the missing persons.