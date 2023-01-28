Tire Nichols on the ground, motionless, senseless and surrounded by police officers kicking him / police memphis

They were hired to take down the most violent street gangs in Memphis, Tennessee, but they sowed terror left and right without compassion. On January 7, Tire Nichols, a 29-year-old Fedex worker, had the bad luck to cross paths with the ‘Scorpions’, name of the Street Crime Operations unit to Restore l