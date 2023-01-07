Terrible news comes from Nazaréin Portugal, the most famous spot in the world for big waves. The Brazilian Marcio Freire, 47 years old, lost his life in the sea, overwhelmed by a wave. Rescue was useless: his heart had already stopped. “The rescuers found that the victim was in cardio-respiratory arrest, immediately starting resuscitation maneuvers on the sand. After several attempts, it was not possible to save the situation”, the Port Authority said.