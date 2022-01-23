Home page world

From: Eric Sharp

The pilot of an EasyJet machine reports smoke in the cockpit and has to make an emergency landing. (Iconic photo) © Nicolas Economou/Imago

The pilot of an EasyJet machine reports smoke in the cockpit during the flight over Germany. The fully occupied A380 has to make an emergency landing.

Friedrichshafen – Passengers on an EasyJet machine suffered a terrible shock on Saturday (01/22/2022). The British airline’s plane had to make an emergency landing at Bodensee-Airport Friedrichshafen in the Bodensee district, as the dpa reported.

The A380 was en route from London-Gatwick (England) to Innsbruck (Austria). However, 146 passengers and six crew members on board the EasyJet plane did not reach the planned destination by plane. The pilot of the machine reported smoke in the cockpit to air traffic control shortly before the destination and initiated an emergency landing.

EasyJet plane has to make an emergency landing: large-scale operation at Friedrichshafen Airport

Shortly after 5 p.m., the EasyJet plane finally touched down safely in Friedrichshafen on Lake Constance, as the police told the dpa. Also due to the bad weather, a landing in Innsbruck would not have been possible.

There was no personal injury or property damage. The cause of the perception in the cockpit of EasyJet’s A380 was previously unknown, it said. The plane will be examined. Buses were made available to passengers for the remaining 225 kilometers between Friedrichshafen and Innsbruck. As the SWR reported, around 150 emergency services from the fire brigade, THW and the police were on site during the large-scale operation at Friedrichshafen Airport.

It last came on Frankfurt Airport to a mega breakdown on a Ryanair flight.