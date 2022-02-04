The political adviser british prime minister, Boris Johnson, Elena Narozanski, announced their resignation this Friday, bringing to five the resignations of senior positions in the team of the Head of Conservative government.

Four people close to Johnson’s circle had already recently submitted their resignation, after the scandal that splashes the Executive over the parties held at the official residence of 10 Downing Street during the pandemic.

Although there are no details about the reasons that led Narozanski to leave Downing Street, the media indicate that he has been loyal to Munira Mirza, director of politics in Johnson’s circle and that this Thursday he announced his departure.

In addition to Narozanski and Mirza, Jack Doyle, head of communications; Dan Rosenfield, chief of staff, and official Martin Reynolds, also announced their departure from the official residence on Thursday.

According to the media, Rosenfield and Reynolds were involved in parties organized in Downing Street against the restrictions due to the pandemic, several of them now investigated by the Police.

Mirza, who accompanied the “tory” leader since his time as mayor of London, resigned due to unfounded accusations that he made to the head of the opposition, Keir Starmer, about his alleged inaction, when he was director of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, in a notorious case of sexual abuse starring the late presenter Jimmy Savile.

The policy chief judged Johnson’s criticism of Starmer during a recent session of Parliament to be “insulting”.

These resignations come amid pressure on Johnson, both from opposition politicians and some Conservative MPs, to resign over the party case.

