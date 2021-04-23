The second wave of coronavirus infections is at its peak. In the last 24 hours, 537 deaths were registered, which is the record in Argentina since the pandemic began and, in this harsh context, today it became known about the death of Daniel Comba, important theatrical producer.

On Intruders (America, at 1:30 p.m.) it was Adrián Pallares who communicated the sad news: “It is a story that hits the entertainment world. He was a very low-profile man. In fact, very few knew that Daniel was hospitalized. It was complicated since many weeks ago. He was a front-line producer … “.

Comba, who worked for many years with Jorge Guinzburg In his heyday, he was the producer of several magazine theater hits, including Witches, Exciting, Star carnival, among others.

“Shit virus. Daniel Comba died. Friend (brother) of my old man. A great guy. I can’t take any more of the sadness“wrote Malena Guinzburg, daughter of the legendary comedian and host.

In addition, he was a general producer for many years of Panama and circus. Shocked by the death of Comba, Laura Franco contacted Intruders and expressed his pain upon hearing the news that shocks the artistic world.

“The only thing I can say is that I am very shocked. He was a very generous person, honest. A producer with all the letters. A believing, supportive, admirable person. Always helping artists. He was a super honest person above all things, which is very difficult to find in the artistic environment. I want to send a kiss to his mother, who was his weakness throughout his life, to his sister and to his entire family, “said Panama.

And he told details of the life of the producer, who was also the owner of the Astros Theater: “He lost his father at a very young age. He went out to work at age 10. I am sorry with all my heart, he was a healthy person, he did not drink alcohol He didn’t do drugs, it was super correct. A very supportive person that I adored. He took care of me like he was my brother. It must be remembered in the best way, he had no children but he did have nephews “.

Daniel was a very loved person in the environment and on various social networks famous reacted dismayed upon learning of his passing. “I can’t believe it, Daniel Comba died, I can’t get out of my astonishment and sadness. RIP dear Dani I will always remember you, “wrote Luciana Salazar.

Another of those who was surprised by the sad news was Carmen Barbieri: “I am so sorry for your DEAR DANIEL COMBA.” Meanwhile, his colleague, also the theater producer Javier Faroni, added: “Heaven has one more gentleman. Pleasure to have crossed you in this life Daniel. Teatrero and Futbolero could not fail! RIP”.

