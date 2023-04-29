He cyanide It is one of the most toxic substances for humans. This, it seems, is well known to a Thai woman who with this chemical product he would have murdered 13 friends and relatives.

The woman, who was identified by authorities as Sararat “Am” Rangsiwuthaporn, was captured in Bangkok. At the time of his arrest, he had in his possession a bottle of cyanide.

Rangsiwuthaporn is under investigation for the deaths of 13 friends and acquaintances suspected of having been cyanide poisoned.

Thai authorities believe the woman may be one of the country’s biggest serial killers.

is pregnant

When the police arrested Rangsiwuthaporn, they learned that she is four months pregnant. The woman is 36 years old and is the ex-wife of a police officer.

Nevertheless, the suspect admitted to “knowing all the deceased,” Surachate Hakparn told the media, deputy director of the Thai police, specifying that the alleged motive for the murders is for economic reasons.

The authorities accuse her of murdering a friend with said substance, but it is believed that she would be the author of at least 12 other deaths, including those of acquaintances, friends and a boyfriend. However, the woman pleaded not guilty.

Police began investigating Sararat after the death earlier this month of a friend of Sararat’s, Siriporn Khanwong, 32, after going on a hike with the defendant to a river in Ratchaburi province, west of Bangkok.

The officer added that the defendant owed money to some of the deceased, while others “stole money and belongings.”

There must be more controls on the sale of cyanide, say experts.

While on the promenade, Siriporn collapsed to his death by the river, where he had come with Sararat to release fish.

Siriporn’s relatives reported his death to the Police, who found cyanide in the victim’s body and then he began to receive more reports of deaths allegedly related to Sararat, which they accuse of robbing their victims.

The authorities are also investigating the intoxication of a survivor, to whom the suspect also owed money, after taking a medication that the detainee gave her.

