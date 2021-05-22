Spanish football was moved this Saturday by the death of former Barcelona goalkeeper Francesc Arnau for reasons that are still unknown. The death of Arnau, just 46 years old, generated numerous signs of pain and support for his family and loved ones from clubs, footballers and leaders of that country.

The news was released through his Twitter account by Real Oviedo, a second division club in which the former goalkeeper served as sports director. “Our sports director has passed away. We deeply regret his loss and we accompany his family in these difficult times,” the institution reported, which did not give further details about it.

Arnau was immersed in the preparation of the next season in Oviedo and had to decide in these hours if the current team coach, José Ángel, would continue. Cuckoo Ziganda, once he had achieved permanence in the second division. This work had begun on Friday after a day of intense meetings with the club’s leadership.

Our sports director, Francesc Arnau Grabalosa, has passed away. We deeply regret her loss and accompany her family through these difficult times. Rest in peace. #RealOviedo pic.twitter.com/oiuOOaRraw – Real Oviedo (@RealOviedo) May 22, 2021

The Asturian entity decided to suspend all the matches of its teams in all categories, including that of the first team against Mirandés, which was to be played on Sunday and was postponed to Monday.

The news moved Spanish football, which immediately expressed its condolences. “We deeply regret the death of Francesc Arnau (1975), formed in the grassroots football of FC Barcelona and goalkeeper of the first team between 1998 and 2001. Currently, he was the sports director of Real Oviedo. accounts of the different social networks.

🖤 ​​We deeply regret the death of Francesc Arnau (1975), formed in the grassroots football of FC Barcelona and goalkeeper of the first team between 1998 and 2001. Currently, he was the sports director of Real Oviedo. Rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UeElbQ9nLB – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) May 22, 2021

The president of the Catalan institution, Joan Laporta, also regretted the sudden death of Arnau: “My condolences to the family, friends and all colleagues from the world of football of our former player Francesc Arnau. Condolences to Real Oviedo, where he served as sports director ”.

In the League game that Barça will play this afternoon against Eibar, the players of the Blaugrana team will wear black armbands and it is expected that there will be a tribute before starting the match.

“Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Francesc Arnau, Real Oviedo sports director and former FC Barcelona and Málaga CF player. Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences and its affection and affection to all his family members and loved ones and all their clubs, “said the Madrid club.

For its part, the League regretted “the death of Francesc Arnau Grabalosa” and sent “its support to the family and friends of the historic goalkeeper and sports director. Rest in peace,” he published. The Royal Spanish Football Federation also expressed “its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Francesc Arnau, former soccer player and sports director of @RealOviedo, on his death.” “We share your pain in these difficult times. Rest in peace,” concluded his message.

#The league regrets the death of Francesc Arnau Grabalosa and sends its support to the family and friends of the historic goalkeeper and sports director. Rest in peace. https://t.co/jzlaTMWTPw – LaLiga (@LaLiga) May 22, 2021

Arnau was trained in the lower categories of Barcelona, ​​a team with which he made the leap to professional football in the late 1990s and made his debut in the Champions League, after which he signed for Málaga, the club where he developed his career. and where he also began his work off the pitch.

It was in 2011 when, after 135 games in the League and almost 13,000 minutes as a professional, he hung up his gloves to join the sports management structure of the Andalusian club, where he held the deputy director of the Academy.

There he carried out the work of sports director from 2015 until the 2017-2018 season, in which he was replaced by Argentine Armando Mario Husillos after disagreements with the club’s management. In the 2019-2020 season, he had also joined Oviedo as sports director.

He congratulated the family, all the friends and the companys of the soccer world of our former player Francesc Arnau. Condolences to @RealOviedo on exercise of director esportiu. – Joan Laporta Estruch🎗 (@JoanLaportaFCB) May 22, 2021

Shocked by the death of Francesc Arnau. News that hurts and that impacts. How unfair life is. My condolences to family and friends. DEP 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ksKhQ2sUA6 – Pepe Reina (@ PReina25) May 22, 2021

⚫️ The Royal Spanish Football Federation wishes to express its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Francesc Arnau, former footballer and sports director of the @RealOviedo, for his death. We share your pain in these difficult times. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/dVgDQcN04w – RFEF (@rfef) May 22, 2021

🖤 ​​From Real Sporting we want to send a very strong hug to the family, friends and colleagues of Francesc Arnau in these difficult moments Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/HoHAHHs5Fp – Real Sporting (@RealSporting) May 22, 2021