Shock in Santander when the body of a man in his 50s was found this Wednesday morning hanging from the S-20 bridge near Monte.
According to local media, the deceased, a resident of the area, would have taken his life voluntarily. The family has assured that he suffered from “health problems.”
There were large delays during the morning after setting up the police device so that the firefighters could access and remove the body.
