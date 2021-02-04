The death of a six-week-old baby after the baptism ceremony shocked Romania and on social networks they mobilize for the Orthodox Church to modify the ritual, considered dangerous.

“The death of a newborn due to this practice is a great tragedy. This risk must be discarded for the joy of baptism to triumph,” they wrote an online petition, which this Thursday added more than 56 thousand signatures.

The child died in hospital shortly after being baptized in a church in Suceava (northeast). Complying with the orthodox ritual, the infant He was dipped three times in holy water even though he cried a lot.

The baby suffered cardiac arrest, was rushed to the hospital but died a few hours later.

Orthodox baptism in Russia. Photo AP.

The autopsy revealed the presence of a “fluid” in his lungs and the prosecution opened a investigation for “homicide” against the priest who officiated the baptism.

Faced with criticism, the spokesman for the Orthodox Church Vasile Banescu He said the priests could simply pour some water on the baby’s forehead to avoid such tragedies.

But Archbishop Theodosia, leader of the hard wing within the Church, said that this “ritual will not change.” “We will not be intimidated“he added.

Source: AFP.