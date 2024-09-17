A A 12-year-old boy stabbed six classmates with a knife on Tuesday at a school in the Portuguese town of Azambuja, in the Lisbon district, causing serious injuries to a student, although her life is not in danger.

The colonel of the National Republican Guard (GNR) of Azambuja Fernando Lisboa explained in statements to journalists at the door of the school that The victims are children between 11 and 14 years old and there are five minor injuries and one serious injury.

A girl with chest injuries is in critical condition and was taken to a hospital in Lisbon. Although his life is not in danger, the mayor of Azambuja, Silvino Lúcio, assured Efe.

Lúcio said the student went home to eat and returned to school with a knife and a bulletproof vest in his backpack and began attacking some of his classmates. “Nothing indicated this kind of attitude,” said the mayor.

The motives for the attack are currently unknown, according to the GNR, which said that The perpetrator of the attack was “calm” and waiting to speak with the Judicial Police, who will be in charge of the investigation.

The rest of the students left the school and were handed over to their parents.

The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, sent a message of condemnation regarding the incident and defended, in a note published on the official website of the Presidency, that “no circumstance can legitimize such an act of violence.”

“The situation must be duly investigated and deserves both condemnation and reflection on the need to educate for peace, harmony, tolerance and civility,” he said.

The Portuguese Prime Minister, Luís Montenegro, also condemned the attack, saying in a message on his social network X profile that it was an “isolated act.” and a phenomenon that is strange to Portuguese society, but which should make all those who act in the public space reflect with a sense of responsibility.”