Pakistani boxer Muhammad Aslam Khan died in the last hours in a Karachi hospital as a result of internal injuries caused by the blows of Wali Khan Tareen in a professional fight that took place last weekend in the capital of the Asian country.

Aslam Khan, 27, collapsed in the ring after receiving a powerful left foot that caused him to lose consciousness. Given the seriousness of the situation, the fighter was immediately referred to a health center, where he could not overcome the blow and died hours later.

Aslam Khan, a well-known boxer from the Pishin district of Balochistan city, started boxing in 2007. In 2017 he won a national title and had emerged victorious from several national tournaments. Khan combined professional boxing with his work in the Pakistan Election Commission.

Pakistan: Boxer Aslam Khan dies after knockout blow. In an unfortunate incident, professional boxer Aslam Khan passed away in Karachi after being knocked out in a fight. pic.twitter.com/y6cOSSFBOA – Moises Lopez (@chapoisat) February 1, 2021

The Balochistan Sports Secretary was shocked by the news, saying that it is “a loss of the entire country and the nation.”

He also assured that all possible efforts will be made to compensate his family: “I will transfer his case to the government to be compensated,” he said.

Khan’s death brings the dangers of contact sports back to the center of the debate. “Boxing is a uniquely dangerous sport because it requires intentional blows to the head and other vital organs for the purpose of incapacitating the opponent. Such intentional and repeated blows to the head have caused acute and chronic irreversible brain damage, neurological disturbances, serious eye damage. and premature death, “says a report published by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On the other hand, the International Boxing Federation establishes within its guidelines that those close to the boxer are attentive to their health before, during and after a fight to see the possible signs of serious injuries and how to avoid a potential serious injury. In addition, it establishes that doctors must carry out annual examinations by a doctor appointed by the local commission and do medical evaluations before the fight, right after the weigh-in and a control after the fight.