Syria Fernanda Villalobos Ortiz, a young student at the Autonomous University of Chihuahua (UACH), in Mexico, was murdered while traveling aboard an Audi van in the Chihuahua 2000 neighborhood.

According to the first reports, The 18-year-old girl was studying the second semester of her Chemical Engineering degree at the UACH.. She was a soccer player and occupied the forward position of the Adelitas UACH since the first semester she entered the race.

The crime occurred on the night of Monday, September 25, at the intersection of 14901 and 14902 streets in the Chihuahua 2000 neighborhood. As a result of the crime, the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crime for Gender and Family Reasons (FEM) ) in Chihuahua opened an investigation folder of the recorded homicide.

According to the first reports, the attackers fled aboard a dark vehicle. So far, the possible motive for the young student’s murder has not been revealed.

The crime caused commotion among the student community in Chihuahua, who this week carried out an altar in the Faculty of Chemical Sciences of the UACH, where the young woman took classes. At the site, the students placed photos of the young woman and white candles to remember her and ask for justice in the case.

The mayor of Chihuahua, Marco Bonilla, reported that an alleged perpetrator is already detained for this crime, identified as Héctor Manuel MR. According to what was explained, the arrest was achieved through the Chihuahua Capital Shield Platform (PECUU) .

They found several weapons on the detainee, which would have been used in the young woman’s crime, which would be a long weapon, a goat horn, a 9 millimeter caliber pistol, and which coincide with the shots fired at the young woman.

Héctor Manuel, the alleged murderer of Syria Fernanda, was arrested for crimes against health and illegal possession of firearms for the exclusive use of the Army. In addition, various official identifications in the names of other people were seized for investigation.

His arrest took place in the streets of the Zootecnia neighborhood. During a search, the following was secured: Long gun with the legend “VJkKA”, ​​with three magazines, one with 29 cartridges, another with 27 and the last with 30 cartridges. Also a black pistol-type firearm with the legend G3 9×19 with a metal magazine with 15 useful cartridges with the legend 9mm LUGER.

7 transparent plastic bags that contain a pink, grainy crystalline substance inside, with the characteristics of the drug known as crystal, weighing 5 grams.

A transparent plastic bag that contains a transparent and grainy crystalline substance with the characteristics of the drug known as crystal, weighing 6 grams.

The alleged perpetrator was placed at the disposal of the authorities to begin investigations and determine if he was related to the crime.

The governor of the state, María Eugenia Campos Galván, regretted the crime and assured that The State Attorney General’s Office is already working in relation to the crime and there will be justice in the case.

In turn, the rector of the UACH, Luis Alfonso Rivera Campos, expressed his condolences through a video and assured that the loss of Frida Fernanda was a tragedy for the institution.

“Syria was a student, dedicated, loved and talented. Her premature departure is an immeasurable loss for all of us,” said the UACH rector.

EL UNIVERSAL (MEXICO) / GDA