Friday, June 28, 2024, 00:36











From outside, Emara was calm, polite and somewhat absent-minded. Her neighbors from Librilla used to see her on the street walking her dog, and drinking black coffee “in one gulp” and Coca Cola, a lot of Coca Cola. Some of them use the cliché that is often used recurrently in cases where the alleged aggressor is someone apparently normal who has done something terrible, and who is surprising because “he always said hello.” Emara, 36 years old, behaved normally when the mental illness she suffered from left her alone.

But when health problems appeared, the story changes and this usually happened behind closed doors, in her parents’ house, with whom she had a “stormy relationship, especially with the father,” says Luisa, a neighbour. So much so that on several occasions the Civil Guard had gone to the family home to intervene and mediate in the fights. “An ambulance also came with paramedics who gave the daughter injections to calm her down.”

And Emara allegedly ended the life of her father, Emilio Pagán, 66, early yesterday morning in one of those arguments and seriously injured her mother, who was assisted by paramedics and taken to the Virgen de la hospital. Arrixaca, where she remains admitted to the ICU.

According to his neighbors, his behavior was not usually aggressive, “he suffered from attention deficit and had erratic and sometimes incoherent conversations.”

Emilio died from a stab wound to the neck, while his mother, María Nicolasa, aged 64, received several stab wounds to the neck, back and chest. The woman’s screams woke up the neighbours on Reverendo Manuel Guzmán street around two in the morning, who feared the worst when they heard the mother calling for help.

One of the witnesses of the alleged parricide, a minor, called 112 alerting them of the screams coming from the couple’s home. “From my house we started to hear screams: Help, help! They’re killing me! And a lot of banging. I noticed that one of the windows was trying to be opened, as if someone was trying to escape,” the young man explained to LA VERDAD. A patrol of the Civil Guard of Totana responded to the call, and when they arrived they found Emara in the street stabbing her mother next to the door of her house. The intervention of the agents was vital to prevent her from continuing to stab her.

The arrested woman “was not taking medication for the psychiatric illness she suffered from”

The man was inside the house, with a wound in the neck, and nothing could be done to save his life. The intervention of the Civil Guard prevented the wife of the deceased from also dying, when one of the agents applied pressure to the wounds she had so that she would not bleed to death. Several ambulances with medical personnel from the 061 Emergency and Urgent Care Department went to the scene after the agents requested it and she was transferred to the La Arrixaca hospital where she underwent surgery for the serious injuries she had. The woman’s life is not in danger, and she is stable in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to sources from the Ministry of Health.

A possible psychotic outbreak



When Emara was arrested, she told an agent that she had committed the crime because a voice she heard told her to do so. The couple’s daughter, according to sources consulted, had been hospitalized for her mental health problems and was undergoing treatment, which included psychological therapy.

Some of his acquaintances explain that although he did not take medication, his behavior was not usually aggressive, “rather he suffered from an attention deficit and had erratic and sometimes incoherent conversations,” says Eduardo, one of those close to him. The Civil Guard does not rule out the main hypothesis of the crime that he suffered a psychotic break.

Something happened to Emara that night and one of her childhood friends confirms it. Two hours before the incident, the girl was sitting having a drink with him and a neighbour in a bar next to the Librilla Town Hall building.

«The three of us were talking about dogs. The neighbour has one and she has another, a small one, but she was like absent-minded. She looked at you, but her gaze was lost and when she spoke she changed the conversation to a topic that had nothing to do with it. She had trouble keeping attention. It happened to her sometimes, but last night, before she went home, I saw her worse, I saw her strange, with a vacant look. Something was going through her head,» explains Javier, a friend and classmate of Emara. «She was always an intelligent girl, a normal girl, but after a breakup she had a few years ago, she fell into a deep depression, from which she did not recover and it led to the mental problems she suffers.»

Another neighbour claimed that the arrested woman was not taking medication for the psychiatric illness she suffered from, something that, combined with episodes of consumption of “other substances that were not recommended for her illness, such as caffeine” and periods of hospital admission, apparently made her situation worse.

“I didn’t want to live alone”



Emara didn’t work. She received payment for the illness that she had been diagnosed with, even though she had studied a university degree, “I think she was a teacher,” says one of the residents. Her daughter’s mental health problems made Emilio buy her a house near his and he renovated it so that she could live close to them. “But she said that her house was too big for her, that it seemed enormous, and for that reason she went with them,” Javier clarifies.