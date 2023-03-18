The big surprise

In a qualifying that seemed totally uncertain, but only from second position down, in the end it was precisely the announced poleman who missed out, the man who since Friday morning had completely dominated the scene in Saudi Arabia: Max Verstappen. In fact, the reigning world champion was forced to raise the white flag during Q2 because of serious technical problems to his RB19.

Bells of alarm

During the central session of qualifying, Verstappen first risked crashing into the wall, while pushing to the limit during his timed lap, and then opened up via radio, emphasizing that he has a power unit problem. It was a clear loss of power, topped off with far from reassuring noises coming from his single-seater that immediately made us think of something hydraulically damaged. It shouldn’t be forgotten how it was on Verstappen’s car just replaced the gearbox today, with the introduction of the second unit. The same thing was done yesterday by Red Bull also on Sergio Perez’s car, a sign that there were some fears in terms of reliability for the reigning world champions.

Ugly the problem of #Verstappen. It was in full gear, in seventh gear and suddenly the revs shot up, suddenly lacking the resistance to the engine. As if the transmission had gone. Too bad, it was so interesting to have his level.#SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/34EnNMqZkC — Federico Albano (@Fred__18) March 18, 2023

Transmission ko

Our Federico Albano, analyzing in real-time telemetry data, noted how the technical knockout hit this weekend’s big favorite while in seventh gear and under full acceleration, suggesting that it’s a transmission problem. Verstappen managed to bring his RB19 back to the pits, but after a few moments his mechanics made him understand that there wasn’t much they could do, forcing him to get out of the car and take the road to the motorhome. Tomorrow the 25-year-old from Hasselt will start from 15th on the grid and will be calling for a very insidious comeback on a fast and extremely dangerous track, known for the many accidents that often take place there.