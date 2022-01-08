Sunday, January 9, 2022
Shock in James’ game: an opponent collapsed on the court

January 8, 2022
in Sports
Al Wakrah Training

Al Wakrah Training

Al Wakrah Training

His team, Al Rayyan, partially beat Al Wakrah 1-0.

Like Christian Eriksen in the Eurocup the previous year, the match of James Rodriguez with the To the Rayyan Against Al Wakrah he had a strong image with the collapse in the middle of the pitch of Ousmane Coulibaly, defender of James’s rival team.

We invite you to read: Bag of Colombian soccer players

In the 40th minute James had a clear chance to score after a bad start from the goalkeeper, being in position to send the ball overhead from outside the area. However, he threw it over the arch.

Immediately afterwards, Al Wakhrah’s Ousmane Coulibaly, who was running to prevent James’ ball from entering, collapsed inside the goal of his team causing commotion among his teammates and being immediately treated on the field of play.

About 15 minutes after the action of the game, an ambulance entered the field of play to remove the player. The clock already marked 56 minutes of the first time, when initially they had decreed five of addition. Finally, the first half ended at 58 minutes.

Coulibaly fell to the ground convulsing and medical personnel performed heart massages and resuscitation exercises before removing him from the field.

SPORTS

.
