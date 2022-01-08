Shock in James’ game: an opponent collapsed on the court

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Al Wakrah Training
Al Wakrah Training
His team, Al Rayyan, partially beat Al Wakrah 1-0.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 08, 2022, 11:37 AM
Like Christian Eriksen in the Eurocup the previous year, the match of James Rodriguez with the To the Rayyan Against Al Wakrah he had a strong image with the collapse in the middle of the pitch of Ousmane Coulibaly, defender of James’s rival team.
We invite you to read: Bag of Colombian soccer players
In the 40th minute James had a clear chance to score after a bad start from the goalkeeper, being in position to send the ball overhead from outside the area. However, he threw it over the arch.
Immediately afterwards, Al Wakhrah’s Ousmane Coulibaly, who was running to prevent James’ ball from entering, collapsed inside the goal of his team causing commotion among his teammates and being immediately treated on the field of play.
About 15 minutes after the action of the game, an ambulance entered the field of play to remove the player. The clock already marked 56 minutes of the first time, when initially they had decreed five of addition. Finally, the first half ended at 58 minutes.
Coulibaly fell to the ground convulsing and medical personnel performed heart massages and resuscitation exercises before removing him from the field.
SPORTS
January 08, 2022, 11:37 AM
DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your national news mail and the world
there was an error in the petition
Keep going down
to find more content
You got to content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#Shock #James #game #opponent #collapsed #court
Leave a Reply