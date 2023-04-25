The beating to death of psychiatrist Barbara Capovani in Pisa has caused shock in Italy, since the only suspect in the crime is one of his former patients, who had a history of violence and abuse, was considered ‘highly dangerous’ and He had threatened the doctor on his social networks.

Capovani, 55 years old and mother of three children, died this Sunday, two days after being brutally attacked in front of the Santa Chiara hospital in Pisa. The murderer who was arrested a few hours later at his home attacked the agents with a crossbow loaded with darts that he kept under the bed.

As a sign of mourning, all workers in Italy’s mental health departments will save, at 12:00 local time (10:00 GMT), two minutes of silence and will interrupt all activities to follow the call of the Italian Society of Psychiatryshared on social networks by operators, health companies and associations working in the sector.

“The death of Barbara Capovani deeply saddens me, the violence of which she was a victim is unacceptable. Today is a very sad day, I thank the family for having decided to donate the organs and I offer my deepest condolences. The safety of all health and social workers is especially important to me and is a priority to which I have been committed from the beginning“, assured today the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci.

Seung, 35, Chinese father and Italian mother, He had several convictions for acts of violence, including rape, and had also managed to evade some precautionary measures. He had also previously attacked a doctor in the town of Viareggio, where he resides, according to local media.

In 2019 he was treated by Dr. Capovani, who defined his personality as ‘narcissistic, antisocial and paranoid’, which triggered the anger of Seung, who matured his revenge during the last years, indicate the same sources.

According to the investigators, the man went to the hospital’s psychiatric ward last Thursday to see Dr. Capovani, but she was not there, so he returned the next day to carry out the attack and the Prosecutor’s Office accuses him of premeditated murder.

The next day he attacked her with an object that has never been found and the attack was captured by video surveillance cameras. that allowed Seung to be identified, who repeatedly hit the victim in the skull, surprising her from behind, when she was leaning over her bicycle.

Psychiatry is the branch of medicine most affected by episodes of violence suffered by health workers, with 34%followed by emergencies, with 20%, according to data from the Anaao-Assomed association.

“I am willing, together with the Associations, Federations and Unions, also within the framework of the National Observatory on the safety of the health and socio-health professions, to work to identify all other possible ways and solutions to prevent all types of violence and guarantee the maximum levels of security for those who care for the health, physical and mental, of citizens,” said the minister.

EFE AGENCY