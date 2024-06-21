ANDFormer Italian international player Roberto Baggio and his family were kidnapped this Thursday for 40 minutes while the Italy-Spain match at Euro 2024 was being played. when a group of violent thieves entered their villa and locked them in a room, according to Italian media.

Baggio, 57, was injured when he was hit with the tip of a gun on the forehead during the robbery at his home in Altavilla Vicentina (Vicenza, north), Corriere della Sera revealed this Friday.

The robbery began around 10:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. GMT), when the Ballon d’Or and his family were watching the Italy-Spain match on television and A group of at least five people, all of them armed, broke into the house.

Baggio confronted them and after a brief fight with one, the assailant hit him in the face with the tip of a gun, causing a deep wound, and then the former player and his family were locked in a room.

Meanwhile, the thieves destroyed all the rooms and stole watches, jewelry and money, without the total value of the theft having been quantified for now, according to the same sources.

When the footballer realized that the thieves had left, he broke down the door of the room, in which they spent about 40 minutes, and called the carabineros (militarized police), who immediately arrived at the villa and took the images. recorded by surveillance cameras.

Baggio and his family were taken to the hospital, where The former player received several stitches in the wound on his forehead, while the rest of their relatives did not suffer injuries, only fear due to the violence of the robbers.

Baggio has played for the best Italian clubs, from Juventus to Inter Milan, including AC Milan. With the national team, he reached the final of the 1994 World Cup, which Brazil won on penalties precisely due to a mistake by Baggio.