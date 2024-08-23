A doctor arrested and charged for swearing allegiance to ISIS. It happens in Israel, at ‘war’ since the October 7 attack. A news story told by the Israeli media that begins with the arrest, about a month ago, of Muhammad Azzam, a 34-year-old doctor from the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, in southern Israel, where wounded Israeli soldiers also arrive while the military campaign in the Gaza Strip continues, hammered since October 7 by Israeli operations against Hamas.

Originally from Nazareth, an Israeli citizen, Azzam was stopped by the Shin Bet because he was suspected of having links with the so-called Islamic State, according to the Ynet news site. Now, it is reported, he is formally under accusation, also because the Shin Bet found ISIS videos on his cell phone, including beheadings. But also ‘folders’ with names that refer to “explosive materials” and “preparation of poisons”, files with methods for carrying out attacks.

The Shin Bet and the Police announced in a joint statement that they “discovered that the suspect has pledged allegiance to ISIS and joined the terrorist organization.” The indictment dates back to August 8. They accuse Azzam of having been in some way “interested” in ISIS since 2014, of having read online content related to ISIS since that year – the Jerusalem Post reports based on information confirmed by the Ministry of Justice. It was the end of June 2014 when the group announced the birth of the “caliphate.”

And Azzam, according to Ynet, would have decided to join the jihadists after the October 7 attack in Israel and would have sent videos of that massacre to friends with comments that leave no room for interpretation. And on December 11, it is still the accusation, on WhatsApp he would have spoken with a friend of his about wounded Israeli soldiers who arrived at the hospital. In this case too, his comments would be clear. A story that leaves the Soroka Medical Center shocked.