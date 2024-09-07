A man was arrested this Saturday in Mormant, a town about fifty kilometres southeast of Paris (France), as suspected of having stabbed to death his wife, 36, and two daughters, aged 5 years and 22 months.

According to the criteria of

Sources close to the case cited by the France Bleu station indicated that The arrest took place at around 6:30 local time when the individual was attacking other people on the street. and a police officer on his way to work intervened.

The officer managed to subdue him but was unable to prevent two people being injured, one in the arm and another in the neck, although the Melun prosecutor pointed out that in both cases the injuries did not have serious consequences.

Housing complex where an individual killed his partner and two daughters in Mormant, France. Photo:AFP Share

Once under arrest, The man said he had killed his wife and two girls with a knife, which was confirmed when law enforcement officers entered the family’s apartment.in the Chevel Blanc square.

The man had no criminal record or gender-based violence, but he had had to be hospitalized several times for psychiatric reasons.

In fact, sources from the public prosecutor’s office told France Télévisions that since his condition after his arrest was not compatible with his arrest, he was admitted to a hospital’s psychiatric ward.

A procedure is opened for voluntary homicide of spouse and voluntary homicides in minors under 15 years of age

“This man has a psychiatric history. A case has been opened for voluntary manslaughter of a spouse and voluntary manslaughter of minors under 15 years of age, as well as voluntary violence with a weapon in the case of the two passers-by,” said Marie-Denise Pichonnier, deputy prosecutor at the Melun judicial court.

Authorities have cordoned off the building where the crime occurred for investigations, while local residents are expressing their shock after what happened.

Authorities are conducting investigations in the area where the murder occurred. Photo:AFP Share

“You could see his behaviour passing by, he was not a violent person. Everyone is in shock. How could he do this to his wife and children?” said a neighbour, quoted by Le Parisien.

According to the Ministry of Justice, 94 women were killed by their partners in acts of gender-based violence in France last year, up from 118 in 2022.

The NGO La Voix de l’Enfant also recorded the deaths of more than 60 children at the hands of their parents.