Shock in France due to death of teenager after brutal beating after class

France is in a state of shock after the death of a 15-year-old teenager, a victim of a violent attack at the hands of several individuals outside the school in Viry-Châtillon, a suburb located about 20 kilometers south of Paris. The Évry prosecutor's office, which confirmed the death this Friday, also announced that a murder investigation had been opened.

This tragic event occurs in a context of growing social alarm in France, just two days after another 14-year-old girl was brutally attacked in Montpellier, remaining in a coma, although he later recovered.

President Macron promises to be “relentless” in the face of school violence



In a firm response to these unfortunate events, President Emmanuel Macron promised to be “relentless” in the fight against school violence, highlighting that educational centers “must remain a sanctuary” free from the “uninhibited violence” that afflicts some sectors. of French youth.

During a visit to a school in ParisMacron expressed his concern for the aggressor youth, increasingly younger, and pointed out factors such as family precariousness and the situation of single mothers as “possible causes of this escalation of violence.” In addition, he announced the development of a pre-alert system to intervene early when young people are identified at risk of falling into violence.

After the attacks on Montpellier and Viry-Chatillon, @EmmanuelMacron a dénoncé “une violence déshinibée chez les plus jeunes” et à prévenu: “Nous serons intraitables contre toute forme de violence” 👏 Oui, la grande fermeté s'impose more than ever 🇫🇷 #AveclePrésident 🤝 pic.twitter.com/V2y44YH4qQ — Lionel COSTES (@COSTESLionelEr) April 5, 2024

The mayor of Viry-Châtillon, Jean-Marie Vilain, described the attack as an attempted “massacre” and noted the growing normalization of “ultraviolence.” Meanwhile, the investigation continues under the direction of the Évry prosecutor, Grégoire Dulin, who promised to clarify the facts and arrest those responsible.