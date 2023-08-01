Shock in France: a father and his daughter died when they flew out of an attraction

A tragic event shocked France after an afternoon of fun turned into a tragedy.

Two people, a 35-year-old man and a 3-year-old girl, died after being thrown off a ride at Wonderland water park.

According to the renowned newspaper le figaroheThe two died while being taken to the hospital.

The unfortunate event occurred in the town of Saint-Maximin-la-Sainte-Baume when a “inflatable, 20 meters long and wide, took off about 50 meters, taking with it the people inside”, according to the ABC media.

The victims had a cardiorespiratory arrest and the injuries from the falls caused their death while the authorities They were mobilized by helicopter to the Marseille hospital.

How could a water park that had been accepted by the municipality to bring joy and happiness to children become a death machine that killed an entire family?

“Despite everything, I expected a positive outcome, and with great sadness I learned at the last minute of the death of the father,” the mayor said in a Facebook post.

The facts are being investigated to clarify what happened.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

