Shock in France: a father and his daughter died when they flew out of an attraction

(Reference image) Water park
(Reference Image) Water Park
The man and the minor did not manage to survive the injuries they suffered when they fell.
A tragic event shocked France after an afternoon of fun turned into a tragedy.
Two people, a 35-year-old man and a 3-year-old girl, died after being thrown off a ride at Wonderland water park.
According to the renowned newspaper le figaroheThe two died while being taken to the hospital.
The unfortunate event occurred in the town of Saint-Maximin-la-Sainte-Baume when a “inflatable, 20 meters long and wide, took off about 50 meters, taking with it the people inside”, according to the ABC media.
The victims had a cardiorespiratory arrest and the injuries from the falls caused their death while the authorities They were mobilized by helicopter to the Marseille hospital.
How could a water park that had been accepted by the municipality to bring joy and happiness to children become a death machine that killed an entire family?
“Despite everything, I expected a positive outcome, and with great sadness I learned at the last minute of the death of the father,” the mayor said in a Facebook post.
And he added: “How could a water park that had been accepted by the municipality to bring joy and happiness to children become a death machine that killed an entire family?”
The facts are being investigated to clarify what happened.
GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
