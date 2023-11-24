Oliver Spedding, former player of the London team Croydon FC, He died of causes still unknown. The former soccer player, who left the playing field to dedicate himself to the adult film industry, also worked in the basic forces of the Crystal Palace, Premier League. However, after going to prison for a minor crime, many doors were closed to him and his professional life took a radical turn.

Given the death of Spedding, his team dedicated a message of support to his family: “Croydon is deeply saddened to learn of the death of our former player. Oliver will be greatly missed by everyone at the club and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. There will be a minute’s silence at the home game this Saturday in memory of Oliver and, in the coming weeks, a new tribute to his life will be announced. The text was accompanied by a recent photo of the actor.

Jason Campbell, soccer player, also shared his grief over the death of someone he considered his friend and published a farewell video. “It’s hard enough for some of us, let alone the brave father of our dear friend Ollie who has passed away. Mr and Mrs Spedding, we all love his son in Croydon.”

The death of the former soccer player It happens a month after he suffered a serious accident due to a fall from the fourth floor, which left him with serious injuries to his eye and fractures to his knee and three fingers. It was necessary for him to undergo surgery, as revealed by the actor in an explicit publication about his injuries.

It’s hard enough for some of a lot of us. Let alone the brave father of our dear friend Ollie passing away. Mr and Mrs Spedding your son is loved by us all at Croydon. Once a tram always a tram pic.twitter.com/PpBijYeJbP — Jason Campbell (@Bestkeepercoach) November 19, 2023

According to his surroundings and the information that Spedding himself provided in the podcast Anything Goes with James Englishin his last days He seemed to regret having become an adult film actor..

“When I was at Crystal Palace, if I had stayed with them, I would have earned more playing football. “Being a porn star is not as good as people think.” He added that he earned just over 100 euros (450,000 Colombian pesos) per film.

He also commented, on occasion, that his first experience in the adult film industry had not been the best. ““It was terrifying being on my first set,” commented, according to The Sun: “People used to tell me, ‘You’re doing it all anyway,’ because they knew I used to sleep with girls, and they’d say, ‘You better get paid for it.’” She even revealed that he was in talks to return to the court.

Regarding his relationship with Sophie Anderson, was also complex. The adult film actress almost lost her life when one of her implants burst months ago, causing septicemia. Although rumors of her death emerged, the actress’s friends later denied them.

Anderson has worked as an adult actress since 2017 and gained fame after a film in which she shared credits with fellow actress Rebecca More. She and Spedding met while performing on a set. So far, the causes of death of the former player and actor have not been confirmed.

